Psych Exam Ordered For Royal Oak Man Charged In Father's Murder

February 4, 2019

A psychological exam has been ordered for the man charged in his father’s murder who led police on a lengthy chase that ended in Livingston County.



31-year-old Dane Mathew Steward of Royal Oak is charged with 1st degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Dennis Steward, whose bound body was found by police January 17th inside the home the two men shared in Royal Oak. An autopsy determined he died from strangulation and had likely been dead for more than a day.



In court on Friday, an Oakland County District Court judge granted a motion by the defense for a psychological exam to determine his competency for trial and criminal responsibility in the killing.



After finding the body, police issued an alert for Dennis Steward’s missing car and for his son, Dane Steward. Later that evening, Gratiot County deputies were called out to investigate a man acting erratically, who allegedly assaulted the deputies and fled – leading police on an hour-long chase through Clinton, Ingham and Livingston counties. Spike strips were eventually deployed and the vehicle became completely disabled on I-96 west of Mason Road near Howell, where Steward was taken into custody.



After being hospitalized for minor injuries, he was turned over to Royal Oak Police. Steward remains held without bond, with an April 5th follow-up hearing scheduled. (JK)