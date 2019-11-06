Prout Jr. To Be Honored At Annual Fashion Show

November 6, 2019

A fashion show fundraiser later this month will benefit families and people dealing with developmental disabilities.



The Arc of Livingston is holding their 26th annual Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show on Thursday, November 21st at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Anne Richardson is the Arc’s Executive Director and says this is their major fundraiser, enabling them to carry out their mission to help all ages in Livingston County.





Richardson says this year they’ll be paying special tribute to Larry Prout Jr. of Howell as one of their Arc Angels. Prout has become the public face of The Arc in recent years, having required extensive surgeries from birth for various medical issues. Despite all that, Larry is an avid volunteer at The Arc, something he really enjoys.





The evening begins at 5:30pm with hor d'oeuvres and both silent and live auctions filled with great ideas for holiday shopping by local businesses. Dinner and the fashion show begin at 7pm. The event features host celebrities including Detroit sports and media personalities as well as Livingston County business and civic leaders. To reserve a spot or learn more about the evening, use the link posted below. (JK)