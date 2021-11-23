MDNR To Host Meeting On Plans For Proud Lake Recreation Area

November 23, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming meeting aims to share information on a new draft general management plan for the Proud Lake State Recreation Area.



General management plans are used to define a long-range planning and management strategy that protects a state park’s resources while addressing recreation and education needs and opportunities. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public meeting from 6-7pm on Thursday, December 9th. It will include an overview of the planning process and draft plan, followed by an opportunity for people to share feedback and questions with DNR staff.



The Proud Lake State Recreation Area is located between Milford, Wixom and Walled Lake in southeastern Michigan. A 4-mile stretch of the Huron River flows through the park, which is part of a state and federally designated water trail that provides fishing and paddling opportunities. The park is also home to a modern campground, camper cabins, more than 20 miles of trails, land open to hunting and a 105-acre nature study area that encompasses a floating bog and associated woodland vegetation.



Debbie Jensen is the park management plan administrator for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division and says public input is a critical part of the planning process. This past summer, Jensen says more than 1,900 people completed an online public input survey about amenities and programs they would like to see at Proud Lake, which provided initial guidance for drafting the plan.



Additional opportunities to provide feedback via an interactive public input survey will be available immediately following the meeting. Advance registration is required but the DNR says the virtual meeting will be recorded and posted online approximately one week after the event.



More information about the draft plan and meeting registration are available in the provided link.