Protesters Say They’re ‘Fighting for Our Future’

May 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Multiple people gathered in downtown Howell to protest President Donald Trump’s administration.



“May Day” protests were held across the country, with many being organized through the group 50501. Ann Arbor, Detroit and Novi also had protesters calling for the impeachment of Trump.



Trump has come under fire from various organizations for certain policies, including those related to immigration, the economy and education.



Some of the protesters told WHMI they were concerned about women’s health and the economy.



“The freedoms of everybody are being taken,” one protester said.



Another protester said they were there to make sure their dad’s retirement was protected.



Many cars driving by honked or had people yell out, either voicing support for Trump or for the protesters.



“Growing up in Howell, to see the community come together in this way, has really helped show how beautiful Howell is,” another protester said.



Protests have been taking place around the U.S. since Trump became president. 50501 held their first protests on Inauguration Day and have organized others since.