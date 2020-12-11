New Commission To Educate Michiganders On COVID-19 Vaccine

December 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A newly created state commission aims to raise awareness on the safety and effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines that get the green light.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order creating the bi-partisan Protect Michigan Commission within the Department of Health and Human Services. With a safe and effective vaccine on the horizon, the Protect Michigan Commission is aimed toward bringing the state together to ensure that every Michigander has the information and resources they need to get vaccinated at the appropriate time.



At a recent press conference, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said she was honored to co-chair the commission with Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist and several other leaders across the state who have been champions for the lives and livelihoods of all Michiganders. Khaldun said public health should not be political and everyone is in the fight to eradicate the virus together. She said she’s excited to work with the group to make sure everyone has the information they need and access to life saving vaccines – adding a vaccine will be available soon and they’re cautiously optimistic about the data they’re seeing.



The Protect Michigan Commission will serve in an advisory capacity to Governor Whitmer and DHHS. The commission will also consist of at least 50 members representing the diversity of the state. Those interested in serving should apply by December 28th. That web link is provided.



The Commission will provide public leadership to elevate and reinforce the importance of an approved COVID-19 vaccine and identify barriers that may impede the acceptance of an approved vaccine by Michigan residents. It will identify areas or groups within the state that are likely to experience vaccine hesitancy, as well as develop an outreach action plan designed to overcome those barriers.



The Commission must complete its work and submit a brief final report to the governor by December 31st of 2021.