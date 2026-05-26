Prosecutor Reviewing Charges Against Wixom Door Dash Driver After Victim of Assault Dies

May 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office is now reviewing its case against a local Door Dash driver charged with assaulting an elderly veteran from Wixom, after the victim died of his injuries last week.



The family confirmed the death of 75-year-old LLoyd Poole to Fox 2 Detroit.



The prosecutor’s office recently released this statement to The Oakland Press: "Our office was saddened to learn of Lloyd Poole’s passing. We will continue to seek justice for the Poole family. We are reviewing the case against his alleged assailant and may amend charges as appropriate based on the evidence."



According to Wixom Police, Poole was attacked just before the New Year near his home in the Hidden Creek subdivision, when he confronted 41-year-old Ryan Turner about speeding through the neighborhood.



Turner reportedly got out of his car and attacked Poole, who fell and hit his head in the roadway, and had been hospitalized ever since.



Turner, who left Poole laying the road, is currently out of custody after paying 10 percent of a $100,000 bond.