Prosecutor Reader Recognized for Years of Dedication to Public Safety

December 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Bob Bezotte and Livingston County Board of Commissioners on Monday presented special recognitions to prosecutor and retired 44th Circuit Court judge, David Reader.



Bezotte, who served previously as Livingston County Sheriff, referenced his years of working with Reader when he served as the 44th Circuit Court Judge. He also recognized Prosecutor Reader’s dedication to public safety throughout the years for Livingston County.



The recognition presented to Reader was signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Senator Lana Theis, Representative Ann Bolin and Representative Bob Bezotte.



Commissioner Dave Domas presented Prosecutor Reader with the recognition from the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. He recalled working together with David Reader during the time they served together on the Board of Commissioners.



CDomas said Reader “exemplified an unwavering commitment to fairness, integrity, and justice. He has been a champion of the law, bringing compassion when necessary, wisdom to each case he encountered, and ensuring that justice was not just a principle, but a reality for the people of Livingston County.”



Reader expressed great gratitude to his wife, Sally Reader, for her support throughout his career. He also acknowledged and recognized those in attendance at the meeting who he has worked with in his various capacities.



Reader will retire on December 31. Carolyn Henry was elected to serve as Livingston County Prosecutor and will assume the role on January 1. She currently serves as the Livingston County Chief Assistant Prosecutor with Prosecutor Reader’s administration.