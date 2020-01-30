Prosecutor Files Gun Charge In Accidental Shooting

January 30, 2020

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt announced today that his office has filed a felony weapons charge against a 25-year-old Hamburg Township man.



An investigation by the Michigan State Police regarding an incident at Three Fires Elementary School on January 17th in Genoa Township resulted in the man being charged with one count of Carrying a Pistol in a Vehicle in a School Zone, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.



The incident happened as the man was picking up his child. Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the man was waiting in the pick-up lane when he accidentally shot himself in the leg while adjusting his gun. The man did not have a concealed pistol license



The name of the defendant is not being released pending his arraignment in the 53rd District Court in Howell. The arraignment has been scheduled by the court for February 12 at 8:30 am.



Vailliencourt added that the charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. (JK)