Prosecutor Declines Charges Against Milford Trail Ride Business, Returns Horses

September 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has declined charges against a Milford horseback riding business, and nearly all of the 38 horses were returned to the owner Wednesday.



The animals at High Vibe Trail Rides were seized last month by Animal Control following allegations of inappropriate treatment and inadequate care.



Attorney Todd Flood said the complaint that led to the horses being removed was "bogus."



"The affidavit is going to be very telling for me because that’s the probable cause that allowed them to get onto the property. We already have enough information to go after animal control," Flood told reporters, adding he is looking at possible civil action.



Animal Control Division Manager Bob Gatt released the following statement:



"As the agency responsible for the well-being of domesticated animals in Oakland County, we take all allegations of mistreatment seriously and have a duty to investigate them. In this case, we received multiple reports alleging the care of these horses was not compliant with Michigan law. Based on the evidence during the initial investigation, a district judge issued two search warrants. The horses were removed for their protection, so veterinary staff could examine and care for them. We provided the Prosecutor’s Office with the results of our investigation, including the veterinary assessments.



"We respect the prosecutor’s decision not to bring charges in this case. Although no criminal charges were filed in this matter, the Oakland County Animal Control Division conducted a comprehensive and diligent investigation. Our officers pursued every available lead, interviewed witnesses and enlisted the assistance of experienced equine professionals and a veterinarian specializing in horse care. Every decision was based on the evidence available and our responsibility to protect the health and welfare of the animals involved."



One horse was euthanized while in the county's custody, a 14-year-old horse named Knox.



High Vibe owner Lucie Ptasznik criticized officials for not contacting her about Knox before he was euthanized.



"They took it upon themselves to euthanize one of my animals without even letting me know, without even a chance to call my own vet, with not even a chance to try to save him," Ptasznik said. "We have had two horses colic, and we saved both of them. ... I don't know what kind of condition Knox was in. I don't know why they put him down. I just know that I was never contacted, and I never got to say goodbye. It's been devastating. It's been agonizing. It's been brutal."



A spokesman for the county said the horse that was euthanized became ill and a veterinarian determined he needed to be euthanized. Knox's body was sent to Michigan State University for a necropsy, an autopsy for animals.



Ptasznik said she’s now focused on rebuilding her business once her veterinarian gives the all clear for the horses to be ridden again.



"My team has been incredible. I’m so grateful for my team, the community who’s rallied, the support from the community has been unparalleled."



"I started this business as a little girl with a big dream. I just wanted to share the love and the beauty of horseback riding with the world," she said.



Photo courtesy of High Vibe Trail Rides Facebook.