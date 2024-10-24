Proposed Residential Development Going Before the Hartland Twp. Planning Commission

October 24, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Hartland Twp. Planning Commission will discuss a proposed residential development off M-59 and Pleasant Valley this evening.



The proposed neighborhood will be a mix of 134 single-family homes and 56 duplexes, Hartland Township Manager Mike Luce said. Its current form is less dense than the original plan from years ago.



The concept phase gives the board an idea of what the site will look like, but Luce said there are more steps between the current phase and final approval.



“Concept plans come before the Planning Commission and then go to the Township Board,” he said.



A 40-acre parcel to the west is also being proposed by another developer as a spot for 101 single-family homes, with 35 of them being rentals. Once both neighborhoods are completed, the plan is to have them connect by a road running through them.



When asked about what would be done to address an increase in traffic, Luce said those decisions ultimately come down to MDOT. They determine where traffic lights will go and any changes to the layout of the road, such as adding a turn lane.





The Planning Commission meeting begins at 7 p.m.