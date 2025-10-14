Proposed Data Center Not on Howell Township Agenda

October 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A proposed data center for Howell Township is not on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.



Trustee Bob Wilson confirmed to WHMI News developers withdrew their application following last month's marathon Planning Commission meeting, where scores of residents spoke out against the proposal.



The item was also excluded from the Livingston County Planning Commission's agenda for Wednesday.



However, Wilson says talks continue to possibly bring the item back in the near future.



