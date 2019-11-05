Proposal Calls For Shared Medical Director With Washtenaw County

A request is moving forward that would allow a medical director to provide services to both Livingston and Washtenaw counties.



Livingston County’s current medical director, Dr. Donald Lawrenchuk, plans to retire early next year and the Health Department has been working on options for a replacement. Officials believe sharing medical director services would be mutually beneficial for the Washtenaw and Livingston County Health Departments. Washtenaw County would be the employer of the medical director and Livingston County would contract their services.



Dianne McCormick, Director/Health Officer of the Livingston County Health Department, says expanding the services of the medical director to include both counties is expected to result in a savings of overall expenses for each.



McCormick says, "The timing is perfect for both of us to look at joining forces and hiring a medical director. It looks like it will save us, depending on the applicant and the negotiations, anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 a year from what we’re currently paying so it’s a win-win situation for both Livingston and Washtenaw counties.”



A resolution proposed to a Livingston County subcommittee Monday calls for entering into an agreement to reimburse Washtenaw County for a portion of the costs. Livingston has had similar agreements with Washtenaw in the past. The resolution to enter into another agreement received full support from the General Government and Health and Human Services committee, moving it forward to the Livingston County Board of Commissioners for consideration. If the agreement receives final approval, Washtenaw County will begin advertising the medical director position in the coming weeks. (DK)