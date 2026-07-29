Property Owners Learn More About ITC's Proposed Transmission Line

July 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



ITC Michigan continues to gather public feedback on its planned 50-mile 345-kilovolt transmission line from Cohoctah Township, west into Eaton County. The company is hosting informational meetings in Fowlerville this week on possible changes to what's called the Oneida-Sabine Lake Line.



“We really want landowners and people affected by this to come talk to us. Give us their feedback on the project. Everything that we’ve learned at these open houses has helped us to inform the routes that we have so far,” said Breina Pugh, ITC’s area manager.



“We want to keep gathering information throughout this process. We also want them to have all of their questions answered.”



ITC has made a team of employees available to answer questions about the above-ground line that aims to provide more reliable electric service across mid-Michigan.



“We’ve got some interactive maps,” said Pugh. “The first thing people want to know is where am I in comparison to the route. We pull that up and start talking through what that means for them. I think that’s the biggest thing. They just want to know how does this affect me.”



Property owners within a mile of the proposed route received a letter to attend this week’s public sessions.



“My property is 3,608 feet away from where the blue line veers north. It’s going to be fine. I’ve had gas go over my property in years past,” one woman told WHMI News.



Another man said he doesn’t like it, saying the line is right in his backyard.



“I’m point seven of a mile from it,” he said. “You’ll hear explosions every time the lines transfer over. It’s a big mess. They’re going to destroy all the wildlife and ruin a beautiful piece of Michigan. It’s terrible.”



“We’re so far from that portion of the project at this point. I would ease their concern, with them coming to get more answers,” said Pugh.



Other property owners felt the session was helpful and informative.



“Not everybody is going to be happy,” one man answered. “What’s best for the state of Michigan? What’s best for the community? What’s best for the county?”



ITC will host another informational session Thursday from 12 pm to 7 pm inside the Fowlerville Elementary School cafeteria.



The company plans to file its construction plan this fall, with additional public meetings in 2027. ITC will then make its case before the Michigan Public Service Commission for final approval.



More information is linked below.