Prom Season Shopping at Cinderella’s Closet

February 18, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Cinderella’s Closet, a pop-up boutique hosted by LACASA, is an eco-friendly shop offering formalwear at affordable prices. High school students are encouraged to shop for their prom attire at the boutique. With hundreds of options, all formalwear is priced at just $25. That includes gowns, dresses, suits, plus shoes and accessories.



Cinderella's Closet is set up close to LACASA Collection, and will be open March 19-22, at the Kensington Valley Outlets on Burkhart Road near I-96 in Howell. There, shoppers will be required to present their student ID.



However, LACASA Chief Communications Officer Mona Shand says homeschooled students are also welcome to shop at Cinderella’s Closet. Proceeds will then go toward helping local abuse victims by funding education and empowerment programs for teens.



Meanwhile, donations of new or gently-used garments are now being collected Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 2pm at LACASA Collection’s Donation Station. LACASA is accepting volunteers as well.



A link to more information on Cinderella's Closet is posted below.