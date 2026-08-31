Project Flex Developer to Go Back Before Lyon Township Planners in September

August 31, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Developers of the Project Flex data center proposed for Lyon Township will go back before the Planning Commission on Monday, September 14.



The company already received unanimous conditional site plan approval in September 2025, on a 172-acre site near Milford Road and the South Hill Business Park in New Hudson. Since then, residents and opponents of data centers have packed the township chambers to voice their concerns over water use, energy consumption, noise and other issues.



After months of back-and-forth, Verrus has submitted what it believes is the final site plan, now waiting for approval from township officials.



"We are attempting to go well above and beyond the limits, in terms of making the site more amenable to the community. So, ensuring even lower noise than is allowed for under industrial zoning for the site. Addressing concerns about water and so and on. Making sure we do everything in our power to not just adhere to the zoning, but actually do better than the zoning wherever we can," said Jeff Bladen, head of energy and policy at Verrus.



According to Verrus, in addition to over $300 million in expected tax revenue, the company proposed a community benefits framework Verrus to the Township Board of Trustees in June 2026: $10 million in direct community investment through a $5 million Community Infrastructure and Resiliency Fund, a $2 million Public Safety Fund, and a $3 million Education and Workforce Training Fund.



"We think the township and citizens in the township would really be the best ones to give us advice on where they would like to see community benefits as an investment," Bladen told WHMI News. "Whether it's in job training programs, or STEM programs for the schools, or further investment in the fire department or police department, or other infratructure."



Officials at Verrus believe the latest proposal significantly responds to community feedback and the review letters from Civil Engineering Solutions and McKEnna.



"It's certainly reasonable for people to raise questions about water consumption, but the reality of what we're actually building, you couldn't use the amounts of water that people are worried about," Bladen added.



"We've offered to the township to put in place a community benefits agreement that would have many elements to it. One of them could be a commitment to limit the amount of water consumption, if that would be helpful in giving people more confidence that what we're actually building is what it is. But, the infrastructure is designed in a certain way to use very little water.



Bladen insists that would be plain tap water, with some PH balance like you would find a swimming pool.



He says most of the water would be used on landscaping outside the facility, and a cooling mist inside the facility on hot summer days.



Bladen's interview on WHMI's Viewpoint is linked below. A breakdown of Verrus' latest proposal is attached.