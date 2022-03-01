Project Bunny Donations Needed

March 1, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



With Fat Tuesday and Ash Wednesday this week kicking off the lead up to the Easter season, community leaders in Northfield Township are asking for help in bringing some spring cheer to area-residents.



The Northfield Township Community and Senior Center’s 7th Annual Project Bunny program is underway. Both donations for spring baskets and the names of recipients who residents think could benefit from a little more cheer coming their way are being accepted now through April 11th. Beneficiaries of the basket-surprises are not limited to senior citizens.



Project organizers are looking contributions that include baskets or gift bags, and small presents that would fit inside. That could include items like snacks, playing cards, soaps and lotions, stationary, crayons, and toys. Baskets will be delivered on Friday, April 15th.



For more information or to nominate a recipient for a gift call Tami at 734-449-2295.



See the flyer attached below.