Program To Inform Parents Of Traffic Stops Goes Fully Electronic

May 23, 2019

A program to help build accountability between young drivers and their parents is going all-electronic, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Sheriffs Telling Our Parents and Promoting Educated Drivers, or S.T.O.P.P.E.D., is a voluntary program for parents who would like to be notified when their child is involved in a traffic stop by a Sheriff’s Deputy. The State Farm funded program has been around for several years but notification was completed by regular mail.



According to Blaine Koops, Executive Director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, “the enhanced system will fully automate the process. In the event a deputy makes a traffic stop with a young driver, the deputy locates the STOPPED sticker, puts the corresponding number into an internet based program and hits the send button. The deputy then tells the driver that their parent will receive either a text message or e-mail regarding the traffic stop. But, the deputy informs the young driver that they have 48 hours to discuss the event with their parents before the parent receives the message. This system allows for not only notification but accountability between young driver student and parent.”



A roll-out ceremony is planned for Wednesday, May 29th at 9:30am at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with local legislators and school officials expected in attendance. (JK)