Program Seeks To Have Teens Encourage Each Other To Be Better Drivers

January 21, 2019

Efforts from the state to make teens better, safer drivers will include a program that will be used at several local high schools.



Ther Strive For a Safer Driver program is a partnership between the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and Ford Driving Skills for Life. Kari Arend is with the Office of Highway Safety Planning and tells WHMI that each participating school will receive $1,000 for students to create traffic-safety campaigns to educate their fellow classmates about distracted driving, seat belt use, speeding, underage drinking/impaired driving or winter driving.



Howell, Hartland and Dexter High School are among the 62 schools participating in the program statewide. Five campaigns will be chosen and the winners will receive a cash prize ranging from $500 to $1,500. Schools also can send students to a free driving clinic with professional instructors. (JK)