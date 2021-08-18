Professional Theater Space Moves Forward In Brighton

August 18, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





An operator of a small Brighton theater is aiming to bring professional acts around the corner, downtown.



Lynn Wilde of Lakeland has worked in professional theater for two decades. Over the past year, she has been putting shows on at the Brighton Coffeehouse and Theater, or “BCAT” on Main Street. Earlier this week, she was before the Brighton City Planning Commission seeking a Special Land Use Permit for a performing arts theater at 111 South West Street; which is the backside of Jameson’s Irish Pub and Grill. Wilde said she wants to bring professional theater permanently downtown. She projected, long-term, running one show a day on weekends, for 20 weekends a year.



Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Gardner noted that BCAT has been “exceedingly popular” and sells out shows. She said one thing she notices is that it brings people downtown that might not otherwise be there. The new theater, like BCAT, helps make downtown Brighton a destination where visitors could also be likely to shop and dine.



With a projected 60-seat capacity, Planning Consultant Jill Bahm said that would normally dictate that 20 parking spaces be required. However, City Manager Nate Geinzer noted that if a business downtown requires less than 65 spaces, then they do not require on-site parking. That location, however, does have the benefit of a designated parking lot with Jameson’s. Bahm said this is could be a good example of downtown uses sharing parking, as it is reasonable to consider that visitors may park once to do 2 things, like eating and catching a show.



The Planning Commission gave a unanimous recommendation for approval, and it will now go to City Council, likely September 2nd.