Product Specialists Prepare for the Detroit Auto Show

January 13, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The automotive world is ever evolving, as is the job of a product specialist. Product specialists are known as "the face" of a brand while interacting with consumers at the auto show, a role that's evolved from "spin-and-grin" models to knowledgeable brand experts. The position requires extensive training, plus a lot of practice and preparation before it’s showtime.



Product specialists focus on developing interactive skills such as retaining product knowledge, learning and presenting scripts, as well as being able to teach someone information on the auto show floor. The goal is to provide thorough product knowledge, answer any technical questions, and generate interest rather than direct selling.



These professionals sharpen their skill set by having face-to-face conversations with consumers, also answering what could be considered tough questions at times. Meanwhile, some automotive brands have spent more money on digital ads since COVID, and less money on auto shows, ride and drives, exhibits and expos.



Jacki Graham Karns, a longtime product presenter from Livonia, says auto shows are able to provide a human connection, something digital ads aren’t able to offer. She’s been traveling the auto show circuit over the last 15 years, and beyond working events in the United States, she’s also had an opportunity to travel internationally to Switzerland on behalf of Honda Jet.



Anyone interested in becoming a product specialist or presenter is encouraged to audition for local agencies such as Gail & Rice or Productions Plus. There's a link with more information on what to expect at this year's Detroit Auto Show posted below.