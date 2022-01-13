Procession Honors UPS Driver From Howell

January 13, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com







Dozens of UPS trucks made a procession through Howell on Tuesday as they bid farewell to a beloved co-worker.



The trucks, escorted by deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, were driven from the UPS sorting facility behind Lowe’s Home Improvement in Genoa Township to the Rose Lane home of 54-year-old Kevin Harrington in Howell. Harrington passed away last Friday after a nearly five year battle with bladder cancer.



Harrington began his career at UPS in 2010 and took on a regular route in Chelsea, where he became known as the “Chelsea Cowboy”, due to his choice of UPS Hat when making his deliveries



Described as someone who “worked hard all his life to serve others and was always the first to volunteer to help someone in need,” he created the “Kevin Harrington Driver Foundation” dedicated to helping his fellow UPS workers.



Born in Howell, and a 1985 graduate of Howell High School, Harrington leaves behind his wife, Amy, and two children, Abby and Bailey. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1 to 7pm at the Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, MacDonald Chapel in Howell. A celebration of his life will be held there on Friday, January 14th at 4pm.