Probation Officer Files Lawsuit Over Dismissed Perjury Charges

June 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A lawsuit has been filed against Livingston County, Prosecutor William Vailliencourt, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Mike Taylor and Michigan State Police Detective Craig Carberry.



The suit was filed last month in U.S. District Court by Shalimar Howard, a Michigan Department of Corrections probation officer who was charged with perjury before the charges were dismissed last year by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Richard Yuille. Howard claims Vailliencourt and Taylor “misused their discretion” to prevent her from voicing opposition to what she called the “discriminatory practice” by the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office in its treatment of probationers. She then claims that Vailliencourt, Taylor and Detective Carberry conspired to falsely charge her with perjury. Howard claims their actions resulted in “potential loss of earnings and earning capacity, and loss of career opportunities.”



The perjury charges resulted from testimony Howard gave in March of 2017 about an individual on probation during a hearing presided over by then-Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan. Brennan was later removed from the bench and pleaded guilty to perjury in a separate case, for which she served six months in jail. Brennan was released from custody last week.



Vailliencourt says the lawsuit is without merit, pointing to the finding by a district court judge that there was probable cause to support the perjury charges, which were then bound over to circuit court for trial. He also questioned the timing of the lawsuit. Vailliencourt is being challenged in the August 4th Republican primary by former Circuit Court Judge David Reader. Howard is seeking damages in excess of $75,000.