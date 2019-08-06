Probation Officer Cleared Of Perjury Charges Back On The Job

August 6, 2019

After being cleared on charges she lied during a child custody hearing, a Michigan Department of Corrections probation officer is back on the job.



Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Richard Yuille last week dismissed perjury counts against 42-year-old Shalimar Howard, who was assigned to work in Livingston County. In March of 2017, Howard testified about an individual on probation during a hearing presided over by then-Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt later charged Howard with three counts of perjury based on her testimony.



But Howard’s attorney, Tom Kizer, contended that Brennan overstepped her role as judge and began questioning Howard directly and repeatedly cut off her answers. In June, the Michigan Supreme Court removed Brennan from the bench, citing among other issues, her unprofessional judicial conduct. Howard’s case landed in Genesee County after local judges disqualified themselves. Had she been convicted, she could have faced up to 15 years in prison. Instead, Howard returned to work on Monday, where according to MDOC Public Information Officer Chris Gautz, she was greeted by their deputy Director.



Gautz told WHMI they “were very pleased to see the judge drop the charges against her so she can return to work.” Gautz also said that Howard would receive two years of salary, equaling the time she was suspended without pay. Meanwhile, Vailliencourt says his office will review the judge’s opinion and assess whether they will appeal the decision to drop the charges. (JK)