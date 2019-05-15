Probation, Community Service Ordered For Drunk Driver In Utility Pole Crash

May 15, 2019

Sentencing has been handed down to a Handy Township man who was found to be under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car into a utility pole.



A jury last month found 49-year-old Randy Edward Longthorne guilty of operating with a BAC of .17% or more, operating while intoxicated, carrying concealed weapons under the influence (pistols), and possession of firearms while under the influence. Longthorne on Monday was sentenced in 53rd District Court in Howell to one day in jail, which he has already served, nine months of probation and three days of community service. He is also required to attend substance abuse counseling and will have his concealed pistol license revoked.



Longthorne crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on westbound Grand River near Owosso Road in Howell Township the night of November 26th. Longthorne was traveling west on Grand River when his pick-up truck slid off the road and hit a utility pole, snapping it off at the base. Longthorne, who was wearing a seatbelt, was unharmed and removed from the truck.



An investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office found speed was also a factor in the incident in addition to intoxication.