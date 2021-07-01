Prison Time Ordered In Outlet Mall Purse Robbery

July 1, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Sentencing was handed down today to a West Bloomfield man in connection with an armed robbery at the Tanger Outlet Center in Howell Township.



22-year-old Adrian Harrell was originally charged with armed robbery and 3rd degree fleeing and eluding a police officer for the July 2020 incident, but entered a plea last month after prosecutors agreed to lower the armed robbery charge to unarmed robbery.



Harrell was arrested after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the outlet center after a Milford woman reported that she had been approached by a male suspect, later identified as Harrell, as she was removing her two young children from her vehicle. She said the man demanded her purse while displaying a knife, and then fled in a gray Honda sedan.



She was able to provide a description of the vehicle to the deputy, who located it parked nearby. After activating his emergency lights, the deputy said Harrell fled the scene, entering westbound I-96, before exiting at Fowlerville Road, where his vehicle was brought to a stop.



At his sentencing today, prosecutors said that while Harrell had been undergoing a mental health crisis at the time and did seem truly remorseful, some prison time was needed considering the seriousness of the crime. Prior to sentencing Harrell addressed his victims and said he was “ashamed and rueful” that he had neglected his mental health by failing to take his anti-psychotic medication and that his resulting actions had impacted the young mother and her children. He said he hoped to resume his life and continue his work toward a Master’s Degree in Computer Science.



Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty acknowledged Harrell’s remorse and sentenced him below the suggested guidelines to serve a maximum term of 19 months to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, with credit for 346 days already served.