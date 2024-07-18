Trash Pick-Up Delays Continue For New Priority Waste Customers

July 18, 2024







Some residents in Livingston and surrounding counties are fed up with a lack of trash removal services since a new company took over.



Clinton Township-based Priority Waste took over services from GFL Environmental across parts of Southeast Michigan on July 1st and there are numerous reports of late or missed pick-ups, causing trash to pile up for weeks.



The deal involves around 700,000 customers across Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, Genesee and Wayne Counties.



There are typically growing pains associated with new companies taking over refuse collection and a transition to acclimate to all of the new routes.



Hartland Township Resident Sean Peleg reached out to WHMI about the garbage debacle following the 4th of July holiday weekend, saying the company’s customer support channels were basically useless.



Peleg said “Their phone lines are failing, giving "Caller Busy" or "Call Failed" repeatedly. When you do get through, it's an endless hold with nobody waiting on the other side. Their website's 'live support' is seemingly disabled, advertising a 1 minute response time and no response at all after 30+. Their customer support email addresses which they list on their website are completely disabled. Upon sending a complaint, I received a notice saying the address is not accepting messages”.



Peleg added “A look through their social media channels shows dozens of people all across SE MI complaining in comments on recent posts about not being serviced. Their google reviews in the last two weeks are almost hilarious if it wasn't happening to us. Just page after page of the same story: No pickup, no customer service, would rate 0 if possible”.



As of yesterday, Peleg followed up to say they did eventually have their trash picked up after a full week, although there are still some spots with trash piling up, especially in the Village of Hartland proper. He also said he was interested to see if their trash will be picked up this Friday as expected.



Customers in other areas are also frustrated, including some in Lyon Township, Milford and White Lake who reported waiting two and three weeks for service. Others said their trash was picked up but a big mess was left behind throughout their neighborhoods.



There are also continuing complaints about the customer support phone line.



WHMI was able to get through to a person but was transferred and left messages with company officials seeking comment on the situation.



Northfield Township issued the following communication to residents utilizing GFL/Priority Waste for trash pick-up services:



“Please note, while all trash services in Northfield Township are contracted privately, the township recognizes the lack of trash removal services that came as a result of the change in ownership from GFL to Priority Waste. We have attempted and will continue to attempt to contact Priority Waste to get the issue addressed in as timely a manner as possible. In the meantime, one option that is available for waste disposal is use of Monroe's Waste Transfer Station off of M-36. This option would allow you to load your trash into your vehicle and take it to the transfer station to dispose of. The fee for dumping a standard roll-out curbside trash container is $10. There is a minimum fee of $10 for their service. In addition to trash, Monroe's also accepts recyclables. Final pricing is based on the size and type of each load being disposed of. Monroe's Waste Transfer Station is located at 10025 Industrial Drive, Hamburg. For hours and information, please visit www.monroerubbish.com”



Links to Priority Waste’s website and Facebook page are provided.