Priority Waste Asks for Patience from New Trash Customers

July 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Priority Waste is responding to calls here locally about the lack of trash service since taking over GFL Environmental July 1.



Spokesman Matt Allen says Priority is asking for patience as the company works through the process.



"We've got probably another week or so to go before we hit our goal of 21 days to clear away all the backlog that was left on the streets all over five counties. We've been plowing away diligently in a very deliberate and organized fashion to do that."



"We understand that people are frustrated. We understand that people want to have a regular consistent service, and that's what we're all about as well."



Priority had previously blamed GFL's existing fleet, with roughly half the trucks needing repairs when it took over. That deal invovled 700-thousand customers across the WHMI listening area, plus Wayne and Macomb counties as well.



Allen says it's the largest single essential services takeover in Michigan history.



"Priority is the solution since July 1 and we inherited a huge problem all over five counties," he says.



"I've been hearing it from my relatives who live in the WHMI listening area, and their neighbors. I'm glad to know that some people did not experience much of a delay. We realize there are still some in certain areas that would like to be serviced as quickly as possible, and we are working."