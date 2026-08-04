Primary Election Day Across Michigan

August 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More than 1.2 million Michigan voters had already cast their ballot for the August 2026 Primary Election as of Monday - a turnout rate of 16.5% of the state’s active registered voters.



Over 138,000 voted in person at an early voting site, and more than one million voters have submitted a mail absentee ballot.



The state reports that early voting turnout for the 2026 primary is outpacing 2024 - which was the first year Michigan voters had the option to vote in person at an early voting site.



Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley says local voters are still warming up to casting ballots ahead of Election Day.



"We had a little over 4,400 voters who utilized early voting," she told WHMI News. "It's down from November of 2024 with the presidential election, but I still think as more people become aware of the option, more people will utilize early voting."



Absentee ballots remains a popular choice for Livingston County voters.



"Approximately 45-percent of ballots had been returned, so we do need people, if you have your absentee ballot, they must be returned to the local clerks, your city or township clerk, by 8 pm Tuesday to be counted," Hundley added.



Hundley says anyone still unsure of their registration status, or polling location, has plenty of options to figure it out before heading out on Election Day.



"You can look online at the Michigan Secretary of State. You can look up your voter registration and see where your polling precinct is located. You can contact the Elections Division here and we will be happy to get you directed in the proper location."



That phone number for Livingston County's Elections Division is (517) 546-8817.



In addition to the gubernatorial, U.S. senate, and various local primary races on the ballot this Primary Election Day in Michigan -- Livingston County voters are deciding a countywide Veterans Services millage, along with proposals for Hamburg Township Police, Hartland Township Fire, Pinckney Community Public Library, and operating millage renewals for both Pinckney and Fowlerville Community Schools.



Voters in Oakland County are deciding a six-year, 1.5 mill regional enhancement millage to support local public schools.



If approved, it would generate roughly $781 per pupil annually for public school districts and eligible academies across Oakland County.



More information is linked below.