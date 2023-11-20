Pride Alliance Of Livingston Offering Mini-Grants

Mini-grants are available to local community agencies, youth organizations, and individuals in an ongoing commitment to support initiatives that foster understanding, inclusivity, and awareness.



Pride Alliance of Livingston (PAL) is a community-based organization promoting an all-inclusive community through LGBTQIA+ education, collaboration, and advocacy for equality.



In an ongoing commitment to support initiatives that foster understanding, inclusivity, and awareness, PAL is offering mini-grants to empower community members and organizations to execute projects that contribute to the betterment of the local LGBTQIA+ community.



The mini-grants aim to encourage community agencies and individuals to take an active role in advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights and inclusivity; promote educational initiatives that help reduce discrimination, stigmatization, and misunderstandings surrounding LGBTQIA+ individuals and issues; and create opportunities for dialogue and collaboration, leading to a more inclusive and accepting environment in Livingston County.



Mini-grants are available for a wide range of LGBTQIA+ advocacy and education projects, including but not limited to awareness campaigns, workshops and seminars on LGBTQIA+ issues, support groups for individuals and their families, artistic and cultural events celebrating LGBTQIA+ contributions, and initiatives addressing LGBTQIA+ mental health and well-being.



Interested parties should send an email inquiry to pridealliancelivingston@gmail.com outlining their proposed project in a few sentences. Well-aligned proposals will be advanced to the application phase. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. PAL aims to award up to two $500 grants per year.



PAL Chairperson Maureen Elliott stated "We are thrilled to have grown to a point where we can provide this funding opportunity to individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing LGBTQIA+ rights and awareness in our community. These mini-grants represent a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and accepting environment for everyone in Livingston County."



For more information about the mini-grant application process and eligibility, visit the link or attached release.



The Pride Alliance of Livingston (PAL) is a subcommittee of the Livingston Diversity Council (LDC) - a grass-roots, nonprofit organization of business people, private citizens, educators, government officials, and clergy who live and/or work in Livingston County. LDC embraces and advocates for the virtues of diversity, equity, inclusion, and access within and for our community.