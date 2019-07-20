Pretrial Hearing Set Monday For Brennan

July 20, 2019

Former 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan will be back in court Monday for a hearing regarding charges brought against her by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.



A pretrial hearing in the case of the People v. Brennan will be held at the Judicial Center in Howell at 9am. Brennan is charged with perjury, misconduct in office, and destroying evidence in relation to her 2016 divorce case. She was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court last month after a visiting judge found there was enough evidence to send the case to trial.



Genesee County District Court Judge David Guinn declared probable cause for perjury citing conflicting statements from Brennan during her divorce deposition and Judicial Tenure Commission hearing last October regarding the admission of resetting of a protected cell phone. This led into another charge of tampering with evidence, which Guinn also found probable cause for. With the misconduct in office charge, Judge Guinn cited Brennan’s decision to not immediately recuse herself from her own divorce case. Guinn said she delayed on signing the order, and that it is in the court’s belief that she used that time to plot and scheme what to do with the evidence on the phone.



Just two days after Guinn announced his decision on June 26th, the Michigan Supreme Court issued a unanimous memorandum opinion ordering Brennan be removed from the bench, thus suspending her from holding judicial office for six years. (DK)