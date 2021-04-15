Preston Road Closure Starts Today In Howell Township

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists traveling in a part of Howell Township might have to find alternate routes due to a road closure that gets underway today.



Preston Road will be closed between Marr and Allen Road through roughly 6pm next Tuesday. The project involves a road crossing for a county drain. The Livingston County Drain Commission needs to close Preston Road as part of their ongoing project. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the closure is just south of Nancy Ann and all traffic north of Nancy Ann will need to come from Allen Road.



The Commission reminds that as with all construction projects, work is weather dependent and changes in the contractor’s schedule or other factors could alter the timing.