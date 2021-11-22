Presentation Will Explore Michigan's Holiday Traditions

November 22, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is holding a special event that will take participants on a trip through some of Michigan’s most cherished holiday memories.



Whether it’s the leaping reindeer emerging from the entranceway high above Hudson's at Woodward and Grand River or the Automotive-themed, tree-lined corridors of the Ford Rotunda, the Holiday Season in Michigan holds special memories for everyone, which will be the focus of a presentation next month by co-authors Jon Milan and Gail Offen.



Called “Michigan Holiday Season Memories: Up Grand River and Beyond” the virtual program sponsored by the Brighton District Library and will take place on Thursday, December 2nd at 7pm featuring a colorful tour of seasonal highlights throughout the state – past and present.



Milan and Offen will take participants on what is being called “a festive reconjuring of Holiday memories”, from the Hudson’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the arrival of Santa to the animated windows along Woodward Avenue, breakfast at Crowley’s with old Saint Nick or the Candlelight Walks in old Frankenmuth to America’s tallest singing Christmas tree in Muskegon.



The presentation will include archival photos and film footage, featuring nearly 100 years of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Cheer.



You’ll find details and registration information through the link below.