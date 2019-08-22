Presentation Will Detail The 2020 Census

August 22, 2019

The background and importance of the upcoming 2020 census will be explored at a presentation next month in Howell.



The Brighton/Howell unit of the League of Women Voters of the Ann Arbor Area is inviting the public to a special presentation on Thursday, September 19th at 6:30pm in the Howell Carnegie District Library’s Meabon Room. Called "The 2020 Census: Count Every Person. Once. In the Right Place" it will feature Margaret Leary, the Librarian Emerita from the Michigan Law School, who will cover what the 2020 Census is, and why it matters.



Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the census has been carried out every ten years since 1790. After the 25-minute presentation, there will be time for questions and networking. Attendees will receive several handouts, from the Census Bureau, including sources of more information. You’ll find details posted below. (JK)