Prescribed Burn Scheduled Today in Highland Twp

March 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A prescribed burn is scheduled Monday in Oakland County, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



• 1 p.m.: A 19-acre burn in Oakland County's Highland Charter Township. It is intended to stimulate the growth of big blue stem and Indian grasses.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



According to DNR, public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



More information on the DNR’s fire management activity is linked below.