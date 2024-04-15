Prescribed Burn Planned in Livingston County
April 15, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Several prescribed burns are expected to take place Monday in the Lower Peninsula. They include:
• Livingston County: 122 acres in Green Oak Township to remove some understory in oak barrens. Start time is around 1 p.m.
Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.
Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.
