Prescribed Burn Planned in Livingston County

April 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Several prescribed burns are expected to take place Monday in the Lower Peninsula. They include:



• Livingston County: 122 acres in Green Oak Township to remove some understory in oak barrens. Start time is around 1 p.m.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



