'Prep Work' Begins to Another Section of I-96 Flex Route

March 14, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Another round of prep work is scheduled to begin next week as road crews tackle more construction in Oakland County as part of the I-96 Flex Route project.



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced details of construction delays and lane restrictions that are expected to begin on March 21 and continue through fall.



Below is MDOT's Spring Update for a section of I-96 between Kent Lake Road and I-275, starting on March 21. Drivers are advised that by mid-April, traffic will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, with traffic shifted to share the eastbound side. Numerous ramp closures are also planned.





EASTBOUND I-96 from Kent Lake Road to I-275:

Daily lane closures will occur on EB I-96 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 & Friday, March 22. EB I-96 is reduced to one lane with intermittent ramp closures from 5:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 & Sunday, March 24. To follow, EB I-96 will reduce to two lanes beginning at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 24 through early fall.



The SB Kent Lake Road entrance ramp to EB I-96 will CLOSE beginning at 5:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23 - 9:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, with traffic detoured via Grand River Avenue, to Milford Road, back onto EB I-96. The Beck Road entrance ramp to EB I-96 will CLOSE at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 until early fall. Traffic is detoured via Grand River Avenue, to Novi Roads, back onto EB-96.





EASTBOUND I-96 from Milford Road to Novi Road:

EB I-96 will CLOSE from Milford Road to Novi Road starting Saturday, April 6 from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Traffic is detoured via Milford Road, to Grand River Avenue, to Novi Road, and back onto EB I-96.





WESTBOUND I-96 from I-275 to Kent Lake Road:

WB I-96 will be reduced to two lanes from I-275 to Kent Lake Road starting in mid-April and continuing through early fall. During this time, a number of ramp closures are also planned.



The SB M-5 ramp to WB I-96 will CLOSE with traffic detoured via SB M-5, to Grand River Avenue, to northbound M-5, and back onto WB I-96. The NB & SB Novi Road ramps to WB I-96 will CLOSE with traffic detoured via Grand River Avenue, to Beck Road, back onto WB I-96. The SB I-96 Exit Ramp to Novi Road will CLOSE. All traffic on I-696 and M-5 will utilize NB M-5 to 12 Mile Road to reach Novi Road. This construction affects WB I-696/I-96 traffic to Novi Road, as well as NB M-5/I-96 traffic to Novi Road.



The NB I-275/I-96 exit ramp to Novi Road will remain OPEN.



The WB I-96 exit ramp to Wixom Road will CLOSE starting in mid-May. Drivers can instead exit at Beck Road, to Grand River Avenue, back onto Wixom Road. The Wixom Road entrance ramp to WB I-96 will CLOSE starting in mid-May. Drivers are detoured via Grand River Avenue, to Beck Road, back onto WB I-96. WB I-96 Ramps to Milford Road will CLOSE. All traffic is detoured to Kent Lake Road, to Grand River Avenue, and back onto Milford Road. Likewise, the Milford Road entrance ramp to WB I-96 will CLOSE. Drivers are advised to use the SB I-96 entrance ramp at Kent Lake Road instead.









The construction accompanies ongoing roadwork to US-23 in the area of Silver Lake Road in Green Oak Township, which is expected to remain in effect until mid-August.



Drivers should take their time, slow down, utilize the back roads, and if all else fails... find an alternate route entirely.



The good news? It all wraps up in time for the cold weather to return in the fall.