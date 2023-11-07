Preliminary Hearing Delayed for White Oak Township Murder Suspect

November 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A preliminary hearing has been postponed for the suspect previously charged in the death of a Lansing woman, whose body was found in White Oak Township last month.



The decision was made Tuesday morning, as the court is still waiting on forensic reports to be finalized and released by Michigan State Police and the Ingham County Medical Officer.



57-year-old Jacobo Montalvo of Lansing is charged with open murder and unlawful imprisonment in the death of 29-year-old Alicia Gallegos. Her body was found on October 14th near Iosco and Brogan Roads, about 7 miles south of Webberville. An MSP forensics team focused their investigation on three key locations close to where Gallegos's body was found.



A possible motive and incidents leading up to Gallegos's death have not yet been released.



The pending MSP reports and forensic autopsy are expected to include substantial evidence. The judge delayed the preliminary hearing until December 1st to allow both parties enough time to review the reports.



Montalvo has criminal history, mainly in Texas, where he served jail-time for a number of crimes.



A GoFundMe page has been organized by Gallegos's mother, Rachael Hidalgo. On the fundraising page, Hidalgo writes that her daughter leaves behind, '6 brothers, 4 sisters, 2 nieces, and 1 nephew, as well as plenty of uncles and cousins.'



A link to the GoFundMe is provided.