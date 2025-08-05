Preliminary Exam Held for Woman Charged in New Year's Day Northfield Twp. Double Murder

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The woman charged with kidnapping and murder at a Northfield Twp. home was back in court Tuesday.



Shuvonne Vinson, 42, appeared in a Washtenaw County court for her preliminary examination.



Vinson, along with Gregory Callhan, 37 and Keith Finley, 60, were arrested in connection with the murders of Jennifer Bernhard, 48, and her father, Steve Smith, 74, and the attempted murder of Jeffrey Berhard, 52. The murders took place on New Year’s Day at the Bernhards’ home on Nollar Bend Road.



Along with the murders and attempted murder, the three were also charged with kidnapping the Bernhards’ 10-year-old daughter and their 4-year-old foster daughter, who officials said the family was in the process of adopting. Vinson is the biological mother of the 4-year-old.



Vinson is facing 2 counts of open murder, 1 count of assault with intent to murder, 3 counts of 1st degree home invasion, 3 counts of kidnapping - child enticement and 1 count of felony firearm, according to a court search through Washtenaw County.



A motion filed during Vinson’s July appearance to have her attorney removed following an “attorney-client breakdown of communication” was granted, according to WDIV Detroit. A new attorney through the public defender’s office was appointed and her preliminary exam was delayed to Aug. 5.



Vinson is expected in court next in October.