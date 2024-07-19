Pre-Sale for Fowlerville Family Fair Ends 5pm Monday

July 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



There's still time to pre-purchase discounted wristbands and tickets for next week's Fowlerville Family Fair.



Those planning to attend also will notice a couple of changes on the schedule.



"In past years, we've had sold out shows for the rodeo. Now we've extended that to two days. So, hopefuly we'll be able to get everybody who wants to see the rodeo in to see it on a two-day event," says fair board member Sean Oberg.



Changes also have been made to the music lineup.



"I know a lot of people were looking forward to the big concert this year, but we've gone toward something different," says Oberg. "We're going to do live music events before each grandstand event, about 30-45 minute sessions."



"We're actually going to move that music out into the midway. So there's going to be live music in the midway as well."



Pre-sale tickets are $5 off the regular price through 5 pm Monday. Monday is free admission all day. Children under 4 are free all week.



Click below for more details.