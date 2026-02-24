Road Work Advisories For Northfield, Scio & Salem Townships

February 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some road work advisories for the Washtenaw County area this week.





Scio Township:



On Tuesday, Corby Energy will be performing utility work on Pratt Rd between Zeeb Road and John Holmes Road in Scio Township. The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to a lane closure. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to take one day to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



On Wednesday, GeoTran Consultants will start performing permit work on Parker Road at Liberty in Scio Township. The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions. Motorists traveling through the work zone may wish to consider an alternate route. The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.





Salem Township:



On Friday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing road patching on Curtis Rd between 5 Mile and 6 Mile in Salem Township. The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to a lane closure. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to take one day to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.





Northfield Township:



On Friday, WCRC will be performing road patching on N. Territorial Road between Hellner Road and Whitmore Lake Road in Northfield Township. The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to a lane closure. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to take one day to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.