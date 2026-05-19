Pratt Miller to Expand Operations in New Hudson

May 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on Monday announced business expansion projects in southeast Michigan creating good-paying jobs, contributing to the growth of Michigan’s economy.



They include Pratt Miller Engineering & Fabrication, LLC, a Michigan-based engineering and product development company, with winning roots in motorsports while also serving as global customer base, delivering ingenious solutions to the motor sports, defense, mobility, and innovation industries. Founded in 1989, the company was acquired by Oshkosh Corporation in 2021 with headquarters in New Hudson, and has been experiencing growing customer demand in its motorsports and defense division.



Pratt Miller is announcing their plans to expand two of their existing facilities to continue the growth of its high technology business in New Hudson. The expansion plans will add an additional 24,000 square feet and create additional engineering and skilled manufacturing jobs over the next three years. The first facility expansion will add another professional sportscar race team and expanded support for existing Corvette GT3 race car customer support business. The second facility expansion will create a specialized and rare secure space to support innovative survivability and lethality solutions for government customers.



“Pratt Miller is proud to partner with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as we continue investing in the future of our business in New Hudson, Michigan. This grant supports our ongoing growth through facility expansion and job creation, while strengthening our ability to deliver advanced innovation and technology across motorsports, mobility, and defense,” said Matt Carroll, Pratt Miller Chief Executive Officer. “For more than three decades, Pratt Miller has built its reputation on solving complex challenges with speed, ingenuity and technical excellence, and we’re excited to continue growing in our home state alongside partners who share our commitment to advancing industry and creating lasting impact.”



The company’s expansion plans are anticipated to result in nearly $3 million in capital investment while creating 50 new jobs in the area. Wages for these new jobs will all be at or greater than the regional media wage plus benefits. Support for these two expansion projects has been provided by the MSF through an MBDP performance-based grant.



“Pratt Miller’s expansion in New Hudson is a powerful indicator of Oakland County's thriving innovation ecosystem,” said Oakland County Executive David Coulter. “This project reinforces the strength of our local economy and highlights the successful partnership between visionary companies and our community. We are grateful for Pratt Miller’s continued commitment to the region.”



“The expansion represents a significant commitment to Lyon Township and underscores Pratt Miller’s dedication to expanding its operations while remaining rooted in the community. As part of this investment, more than 50 new high-paying jobs are expected to be created over the next two years, further strengthening the local economy. We are honored that Pratt Miller has chosen to expand at their Lyon Township location,” said Amy Allen, Director of the Downtown Development Authority, Lyon Township. “Their continued growth reflects the strength of our community as a place where innovative businesses can thrive, and we look forward to welcoming new team members as the company continues to expand. Lyon Township values its long-standing partnership with Pratt Miller and looks forward to supporting their continued success for years to come.”



In addition to MSF support, Lyon Township is offering retention support services, making important connections with the state and local organizations such as Michigan Works! and Advantage Oakland for employment recruitment opportunities and related support services.



Photos courtesy of Pratt Miller, linked below.