Practice SAT Test Aims To Help Students Succeed

February 10, 2020

Area middle and high school students have an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the SAT during a practice test next month.



The Brighton Area Schools (BAS) Alumni Association is offering a SAT Practice Test for area middle and high school students on Saturday, March 14th in the Brighton High School Cafeteria. The SAT is a timed, standardized test created and administered by The College Board with the aim of assessing what students have learned in high school and what is needed to succeed in college. The study habits and choices required to be successful in school directly apply to helping students prepare to take the SAT. The SAT consists of a reading test, a writing and language test, and a math test with an optional Essay. One Career Exploration Scholarship (up to $250 value) will be awarded by random draw to a student in grades 6-8 who registers by February 28th and completes the SAT Practice Test on-site. The winner must be accepted and attend an approved career exploration program of his/her choice.



Early Registration by 5pm February 28th is available for a $35 non-refundable donation to BAS Alumni Association scholarships. Door registration is $50. More information can be found through the web link provided. (JM)