PPHH Chamber Of Commerce Candidate Forum

September 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As absentee voting starts to get underway, a local meet-the-candidate forum is set tonight and tomorrow.



It’s presented by the Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell Chamber of Commerce.



Candidates for the following races were invited for Monday night at 6pm:



Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 7th Congressional District, 22nd State Senate District, State Representative 48th and 50th Districts, Hamburg Township Supervisor and Treasurer for partial terms, and 47th Circuit Court.



On Tuesday at 6pm, the forum will feature the contested Pinckney Village Council race, with the president and trustee seats up for election.



The forums take place at the Hamburg Township offices at 10405 Merrill Road. The public is welcome to attend and bring questions.



The program will also be shared on the Chamber’s Facebook page.



An event flyer is attached.