Winning $1 Million Powerball Ticket Expires; Prize Goes To School Aid Fund

October 3, 2019

A $1 (m) million Powerball ticket purchased in Livingston County went unclaimed by today’s deadline and will instead go to the state’s School Aid Fund.



The lucky winner failed to claim their prize and the ticket expired at 4:45pm. It was purchased at the Speedway gas station on Highland Road in Hartland Township. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.



Michigan Lottery officials say this marks the third $1 (m) million prize to go unclaimed in 2019. $1 (m) million Mega Millions tickets went unclaimed earlier this month and in March. The record for an unclaimed Lottery prize in Michigan was set in 1998 when a $34 (m) million prize went unclaimed. (JM)