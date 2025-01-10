PowerSchool Data Breach Impacts Howell Public Schools

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A nationwide security breach impacted a local school district but it is still unknown if any data was actually obtained.



The software company PowerSchool was made aware of a potential cybersecurity incident in late December and notified school districts this past Tuesday of the breach. It stated there was no evidence of malware or continued unauthorized activity.



Howell Public Schools appears to be the only impacted local district.



Director of Communications Tom Gould told WHMI PowerSchool has notified them that their system was accessed during the cybersecurity breach but they are still determining if any data from their system was obtained.



Gould said their system logs indicate that all attempts to export data failed. He said PowerSchool has assured them that the breach is now contained and steps have been taken to prevent future incidents.

In accordance with Board Policy, Gould said they contacted their cyber insurance carrier to engage cybersecurity professionals as a precaution.



Gould said “Howell Public Schools remains committed to protecting the security and privacy of all data by employing two-factor authentication and conducting regular staff security training and testing. We will continue to gather information and monitor the situation closely”.