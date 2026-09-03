Power Outages, Trees Down Following Severe Storms

September 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Power outages due to Wednesday night's storms has forced Howell Public Schools to close Thursday, along with Livingston ESA's Main Campus and adult services.



Due to power outages, Livingston County Courts will be closed all day. The Historic Courthouse and County Administrative Building will open late.



DTE's outage map is showing roughly 90,000 total customers without electricity, many within the WHMI listening area in pockets up and down both the I-96 and US 23 corridors.



There are reports of trees down, downed power lines and other damage.



DTE's outage map is linked below.