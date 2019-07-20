Thousands Without Power After Storms

July 20, 2019

Thousands are without power following strong storms that rolled through the area overnight.



DTE Energy reported more than 217,000 customers lost power after high winds took down trees and power lines. Crews were working to repair 500 downed lines in southeast Michigan. There have been various reports of downed trees across Livingston County and storm conditions closed portions of Main Street and East Shore Drive in Northfield Township. Thousands of customers in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties lost electricity - with more than 10,000 reported in the Brighton area alone. More than 3,300 were reported in Pinckney and 2,200 in Howell. DTE anticipates that power should be restored to most homes and businesses by tonight. Meanwhile, Consumers Energy was showing about 145,000 customers without power. Officials remind anyone who comes across a downed power line to stay back and treat every downed power line as if it were energized.



Outages can be reported via online outage maps for both DTE and Consumers Energy. (JM)