Thousands Remain without Power After Second Wave of Storms

July 21, 2019

According to DTE Energy, about 375,000 customers are without power as a result of the thunderstorms that rumbled through the region Friday and Saturday nights. The storms were marked by flashes of lightning, high winds and even in a few cases, hail. Many trees and limbs were the victims of the storm front. Some people in Livingston County – particularly in the hard-hit Brighton area - have been without power since Friday evening.



DTE says Saturday's storm was the worst in southeast Michigan this year, and one of the largest since the March 2017 wind storm. Wind gusts Saturday exceeded 70 miles per hour in some areas, and downed 1,100 power lines.

DTE has requested assistance from 800 additional line workers from nearby states.



Thousands of customers in Livingston County were left without power Friday night after the first wave of thunderstorms hit and for a time, DTE crews had the number of customers without power to 80,000, but then the second wave hit Saturday night, and the number was up to nearly 400,000.



Crews are busy today (Sunday), restoring electricity to affected homes and businesses. Meanwhile Consumers Energy says the storms brought down more than 1,500 power lines. Jackson, Michigan-based Consumers said today that over 212,000 customers were affected by the storms. It's estimate that roughly 121,000 Consumers Energy customers remained without power by this morning. The utility says the storms downed over 2,600 wires. Consumers estimates it won’t have all power restored until the end of Tuesday. (TT/AP)



Photo of felled tree over Dorr Road courtesy of Regina Locklear; photo of downed tree over Maltby Road courtesy of Bryan Bradford.