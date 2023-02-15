High Winds Causing Scattered Power Outages

February 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Strong winds sweeping across the region have resulted in some local power outages.



For the entire DTE electric service area, more than 31,400 customers were without power. DTE has deployed more than 400 field resources to get service restored.



The utility recently released a new outage map on its website and mobile app.



566 outages were reported in Livingston County as of this afternoon, with the majority concentrated in the Brighton area. More than 4,600 outages were listed in Oakland County.



DTE reminds that people remain at least 25 feet away from downed power lines or anything in contact with them.



Meanwhile once the high winds subside, area residents should prepare for more seasonal-type weather. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Livingston and surrounding counties from 10am to 10pm Thursday.



A link to DTE's Outage Map is provided.