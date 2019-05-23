Outages Leave Thousands Without Power, Close Howell Schools

May 23, 2019

UPDATE:



DTE Energy outage maps show more than 3000 customers without power. The last update was issued at 3:10pm. The majority of outages remain in the Howell area, with others scattered throughout the Hartland and Genoa Township areas. Estimated restoration times were not available.



Thunderstorms that moved through the area this morning have left several thousand DTE customers in the Howell and Hartland areas without power this morning. Howell Public Schools are closed as a result. The Charyl Stockwell Academy in Hartland Township has also closed for the day.



